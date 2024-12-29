Favorite Gear of 2024

If you received some gift cards for Christmas, or you’re looking to treat yourself to something during the last of the holiday season sales, then you might want to look at this list of Ken Baldwin’s favorite gear from 2024. Ken writes about fly fishing for Sports Illustrated, and he put together a series of articles on the pieces of gear he enjoyed most this year.

You can read about his favorite packs and tech clothing to get an idea of the sort of gear that might be right for you.