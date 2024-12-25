A Guide to Two-Handed Fishing

If you’ve never thrown a two-handed rod before, starting out can be intimidating. Sure, it’s still a fly rod and fly line, but the rod is even longer, the lines are more confusing, and the casting takes substantially more attention to detail.

Speaking as someone who taught myself the basics of trout spey last year, it is worth the effort, though. And if you’d like to cut down on your frustrations and get a better jump-start than I did, you should read this latest series of posts over at Gink & Gasoline.

Louis Cahill has three posts in the series so far, and I’d expect to see a few more, that cover everything from setting up Spey and Skagit heads, to using the correct grip, to choosing the right line for the style of fishing you’d like to do. There’s a video to watch as well, so if you’re more of a visual learner, you’ll still find something in this series to help.

You can find the series of posts here.