Tying Tuesday: Nymphs and Zonkers

This week’s Tying Tuesday features an interesting array of patterns, and in particular, one of the more unique flies I’ve seen in a long time. The Super Mottle nymph from Tim Flagler looks like something I’ll tie a lot of this winter.

Up first this week is the latest installment of the Fly Tying Skill Builder series from Fly Fish Food. In this video, you’ll learn about a few different ways to attach and use zonker strips. This gives you more opportunities to create unique flies, and use a common material in new ways.

Tim Flagler, from Tight Line Video, has our next tutorial. Tim’s videos are the gold standard for tying videos, in my opinion, and this one doesn’t disappoint. You’ll learn how to tie the Super Mottle Nymph, a bug Tim has developed after a recent steelhead trip. This looks like it’ll work wonders for trout, as well.

Our final video this week is The Black Francis, from Steve Cullen Fly Fishing and Fly Tying. This is a buggy nymph, that Steve refers to as “basic” over in the UK, but looks like it might need a spot in boxes here in America, too.