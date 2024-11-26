Tying Tuesday: Midges, Leeches, and CDC

This week’s Tying Tuesday is a diverse collection of bugs you’ll probably use in the next month before things get too cold and the fishing shuts down. We start out with a CDC emerger pattern for lakes, move on to a midge emerger, and finish up with a nice little leech. Al these flies look fairly simple to tie, and look like they should put a few fish in the net.

Up first is this Black Olive CDC Emerger, from MF Fly Tying on YouTube. It’s a UK-take on a lake version of a comparadun, in simplest terms, and it’s supposed to work very well on stillwater. I’d try it out here in the states, for sure.



The folks at Avid Max have the next fly, and it’s a fantastic little emerger pattern that looks fairly simple (some of these emergers can be unnecessarily complex). The Foamie Homie is a midge emerger that I’m putting in my box today.



If it feels like Cheech, over at Fly Fish Food, has been on a leech kick of late, it’s true. They’ve done up a lot of leech patterns lately, and this Mini Estaz Leech is geared towards stillwater fishing. It looks simple enough.

