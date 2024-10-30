Blue Ridge Guide Relief Giveaway

The Guide Relief Program (GRP), in collaboration with Adipose Boatworks, Costa, and Flylords, has launched an initiative to provide critical support to guides in the Blue Ridge region affected by Hurricane Helene. Recognizing that guiding is more than just a profession but a way of life, this campaign focuses on helping the guide communities in Western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee.

The Blue Ridge Relief Giveaway addresses both the immediate financial needs of guides and emphasizes the importance of mental well-being. The effort invites individuals and companies to contribute, fostering a community that truly understands and supports the guiding lifestyle.

Through December 1, 2024, one lucky supporter of the Guide Relief Program and the Blue Ridge Giveaway will have the chance to win a prize package worth over $34,000, including a Costa-wrapped Adipose boat and everything needed to hit the water.

There are several ways to get involved:

Donate to the Guide Relief Program,

Spread the word to expand the support network,

Join the GRP community to stay informed and contribute to ongoing efforts.

Connect with Blue Ridge Hurricane Relief on Facebook and Instagram, and sign up for updates from the Guide Relief Program to stay engaged and make a difference for the guiding community.

About Guide Relief Program

The Guide Relief Program, recognized as an IRS-designated nonprofit organization, extends financial assistance to guides in crisis through the allocation of small grants. This aid is designed to ease some of the financial challenges encountered by guides during periods of difficulty. Furthermore, the GRP offers a valuable resource by granting access to two months of free and confidential mental health services.

Acknowledging the significance of mental well-being, we affirm that the mental health of guides holds equal importance to their physical health. Our commitment is to ensure that guides possess the essential resources to successfully navigate both their personal lives and their professional commitments.