New Rangeley Lakes Novel from Bob Romano

Fly fishing author Bob Romano’s final installment in his Rangeley Lakes series, Return to Rangeley, is set for release on January 1st. The novel completes Romano’s literary exploration of Maine’s storied Rangeley Lakes region.

To reserve an autographed copy, make your check payable to WEST RIVER MEDIA in the amount of $25.00 & send to: Andora and Romano, 15 Essex Road, Suite 406, Paramus, N.J. 07652. Please remember to include your return address and the name to whom you wish the book inscribed. Orders postmarked before January 1st will receive free shipping and include a free notecard featuring artwork by Emily Rose Romano.

