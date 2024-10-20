This week’s Podcast Roundup starts out with steelhead, touches on ways to improve as an angler, and wraps up with fly design. There’s a lot to learn here, especially in the steelhead episode, so make sure you’re comfortable and ready for an afternoon of learning.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Wet Fly Swing Podcast: Dry Fly Fishing for Steelhead

On this episode of the Wet Fly Swing, host Dave Stewart sat down with Dax Messett, Ken Morrish, and David Hughes to talk about fishing dry flies for steelhead, specifically in northern British Columbia. You’ll learn a lot, and you’ll be entertained, too, especially since chasing steelhead on dry flies is probably one of the more difficult fly fishing pursuits out there.

Untangled: Unlocking Your Potential

If you’re ready to take the next step in your fly fishing journey, and become a much better angler, what should you be focusing on? That’s the central part of this episode of Untangled, where you’ll learn about the three skills you should hone if you really want to make that jump from a good angler, to a great one.

Articulate Fly: Fly Tying with Chase Smith

Marvin Cash, host of the Articulate Fly podcast, sat down with Chase Smith, who created the Spiral Spook pattern. They talk all about Chase’s design philosophy when it comes to making flies, and you’ll also hear about some of Chase’s upcoming projects, too. This is a must-listen for anyone interesting in making their own flies.