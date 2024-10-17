Nike and Drake Launch Fly Fishing Line

Following last week’s interesting news about hip-hop star Drake appearing on the cover of The Drake magazine, is an equally interesting story, courtesy of Ross Purnell over at Fly Fisherman Magazine.

Drake co-owns a Nike sub-label called Nocta, and that brand has launched a full lineup of “fly fishing inspired urban wear” that features the Nike swoosh, as well as the Nocta brand.

The clothing lineup “includes everything from khaki wading pants to jackets and vests, and hats with bright orange camo sun shields,” Purnell reports. “There are fly-fishing-inspired golf shirts, T-shirts with fishing scenes from the Tetons, and denim long-sleeve insulation pieces.”

It doesn’t sound like much of this is apparel designed for fly fishing, but rather, around fly fishing. Although, there are GORE-TEX jackets in the lineup, so maybe you will see someone wearing this on the river.

The new apparel lineup was debuted in New York City, and also features a collaboration between Nocta and Abel Reels, which is honestly the most surprising part of this entire story.

According to Purnell, Nike licensed Abel Reels to produce a limited run of Nocta-branded fly reels. These reels are based on the Abel Vaya, but with a few modifications, including a Nike swoosh on the drag knob. There’s only 100 of these reels available, all in size 5/6, and they retail for $2,500. You’ll also get a pair of Nocta-branded Abel Nippers with the purchase.

Jeff Wagner, the CEO and president of Mayfly Outdoors, which owns Abel, said he’s excited for the chance to introduce fly fishing to a more mainstream audience. According to Purnell, Wagner said, “This project with NOCTA and Nike was over a year in the making and we are excited about gaining exposure for fly fishing overall and hopefully bringing new people into the sport.”