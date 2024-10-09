Flyfishers’ Club Votes to Allow Women

News broke a while ago about bans on women joining fly fishing clubs over in England. One group, the Garrick Club, successfully made changes to allow women to join their ranks. Now, the 140-year-old Flyfishers’ Club will allow women to join, as well, according to The Guardian.

The Flyfishers’ Club counts the King of England as a member, and has a rich history. Surprisingly, it’s not the only club in England that doesn’t allow women to join. The Flyfishers’ Club meets in the Savile Club building, which was founded for artists and writers back in 1868. The Savile Club doesn’t allow women to join, and still appears resistant to that change.

The Flyfishers’ Club came under intense public scrutiny from many prominent British anglers, including Marine Gibson, who owns and operates a fly fishing school in North Yorkshire.

“This is a significant milestone, demonstrating that fishing is inclusive and open to change,” Gibson is quoted as saying by The Guardian. “I’m impressed that the Flyfishers’ club has taken this matter seriously, and I hope that those members who were initially resistant to change will soon recognise the benefits of welcoming women.”