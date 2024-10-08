Simms Fishing Sold Again

Vista Outdoors, parent company of Simms Fishing, has announced an agreement to sell Simms to Strategic Value Partners (SVP), according to Outdoor Retailer. SVP is purchasing the Revelyst group of companies, which includes Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, CameBak, Giro, and Simms Fishing. The purchase will take Simms back to a private company, and the deal for the entire Revelyst group is priced at $1.125 billion. Vista Outdoors bought Simms in 2022.

The other half of Vista’s company, The Kenetic Group, manufactures and sells ammunition, and that is being sold to Czechoslovak Group for $2.225 billion.

Vista Outdoors co-CEOs Eric Nyman and Jason Vanderbrink will each receive $1.2 million in bonuses once the sale is finalized, according to Outdoor Retailer.

Simms has yet to release a statement on the sale, and there is no clear indication of whether Simms will be impacted in its operations.