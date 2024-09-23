Restoring Rainforest Rivers

The folks over at Trout Unlimited (TU) have been busy lately on the Olympic Peninsula, and recently made a video to highlight their conservation efforts in that region. The video, which you can view below, focuses on restoring the rainforest rivers that flow through the Olympic Peninsula, which are home to salmon, steelhead, and trout.

“Working alongside our partners at federal and state agencies, regional tribes and the Cold Water Connection Campaign, we’ve identified projects with the greatest benefits to native fish and are mobilizing a skilled, local workforce to replace key culverts blocking fish passage and return log jams to tributaries,” TU wrote in a post about the video.

This work will help TU and other conservation groups continue to restore the declining runs of salmon and steelhead throughout the region, and improve overall forest health as well. Sockeye, chinook, coho, and chum salmon, along with char and sea-run cutthroat trout and steelhead all call the Olympic Peninsula home.

TU worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Forest Service, the Quileute Tribe, the Hoh Tribe, the Quinalt Nation, and various other state departments and conservation groups to help make their recent projects happen.