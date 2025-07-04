Great Profile of George Daniel and the Legendary Penn State Fishing Program

An award-winning angler, author, teacher, and MidCurrent contributor, George Daniel has become one of the more respected names in the business, and he has done so without a lot of showmanship or ego. A profile in PennStater magazine traces his progress from a shy, self-taught angling kid, through his relationship with Joe Humphreys, to his current role as lead instructor and director of the Penn State fly-fishing program named for his mentor.

