Podcast: Secrets of an Award-Winning Fly-Fishing Guide

In the Fly Box, Tom answers questions from listeners, including:

How can I tell what line is on my old reel?

Should I get a 3-weight or 4-weight rod for small streams?

Do those devices to remove flies from fish quickly really work?

I have seen carp opening up their mouths and taking repeated gulps of food from the surface. Is this common and what do you call it?

A fly shop told me that using tippet rings is not a good idea because I would break off fish. Is this true?

A listener reports on conditions on the rivers in western North Carolina after the floods.

I put a nick in my fly line and have to cut off the last 12 inches. Can I still use this line?

My foam flies keep landing upside-down. How can I correct this?

How should I fish streamers in clear pools where you can see right to the bottom?

How should I cast to a fish that is directly below a branch trailing in the water?

A suggestion from a listener on using a room dehumidifier to dry out waders and boots.

Can I rig two flies on a blood knot, using both sides of the knot, one longer and one shorter?

Would a 9-foot, 9-weight rod be the right one for fishing in Chesapeake Bay? And can I use the same rod for steelhead in Michigan?

I see a lot of goose feathers on my local golf course. Can I use these for biots on flies and which part should I use?