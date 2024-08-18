Welcome to another week of the Podcast Roundup! We have some great conversations highlighted today, including some horror-stories from an award-winning guide, George Cook’s guide to spey rods, and an entire episode dedicated to dry fly leader design and adjustment. There’s a nice variety of topics this week, and they’re all very deserving of your time.

As always, if you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, just let us know!

Orvis Podcast: Wild & Crazy Stories From an Award-Winning Guide

On this episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Chip Swanson, an award-winning guide from Brekenridge Outfitters, to talk about some of Swanson’s wildest, craziest stories from his time on the water. Swanson is a fantastic storyteller, and these stories are well worth your time to listen to.

Wet Fly Swing: George Cook’s Guide to Spey Rods

Host Dave Stewart has a conversation with George Cook, the man responsible for bringing spey fishing and spey rods to the United States. As you can imagine, Cook has a lot to talk about on the subject, and as someone with an interesting in learning spey fishing, this was a fantastic episode. You’ll also hear about Cook’s passion for hunting, and a few great tips for this fall’s deer season, as well.

Troutbitten Podcast: Dry Fly Leader Design and Adjustment

This current season of the Troutbitten podcast is focused entirely on dry fly fishing. And as you’d expect from Dom Swentosky and company, these episodes are full of interesting rabbit-holes and information about the nuances of fishing dries. This episode, in particular, tackles dry fly leader design and adjustment, which is part of dry fly fishing I reckon many anglers overlook. If you’re interesting in really diving into the weeds with your dry fly fishing, this is a podcast episode you can’t afford to miss.