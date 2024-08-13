This week’s Tying Tuesday features a great caddis dry fly, a unique wet fly, and a nymph you can fish year-round. It’s fun to look at some of the more creative, less mainstream ties that tiers come up with these days, and I think all of these patterns fit that bill.

First up is a fly I need more of in my own box – a High-viz Caddis dry fly, whipped up by the folks over at Savage Flies. This looks like a simple tie, and I reckon it’ll be easier to see on the water than your standard Elk Hair Caddis.



Up next is a fly that we don’t use enough of here in the States – a wet fly. This pattern is called the Red Arrow, and originated in Ireland, from an angler named Syl Higgins.



And our last fly this week is a mayfly nymph called “The Baetis Bomb.” This pattern is tied by Black Fly Creations, and looks like a bug you could fish year-round, as the video title implies.

