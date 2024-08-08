First Look: Riversmith Gear Roll

The new Convoy Collection from Riversmith is an impressive lineup of luggage and packs, and I have a few pieces with me to test out in Alaska this week. The one that’s made the biggest impact on me so far is the Gear Roll.

At first glance, the Gear Roll doesn’t appear to be anything special, especially if you’re judging just by the name. But it’s actually a smart piece of luggage that I’m going to use as often as I can.

When laid out flat, the Gear Roll has three main compartments – a waterproof pouch and two mesh pouches. Bottom mesh pouch is labeled “Boots” and the middle pouch is labeled “Waders.” My waders and boots fit comfortably in both pouches, and the waterproof section is large enough to accommodate just about anything you could need to keep dry.

The Gear Roll is secured with adjustable Mollie straps, and it even has a removable changing mat, and built-in net storage.

Here in Alaska, we’ve been fishing different rivers every day. That means I’ve been hauling gear in and out of hotel rooms frequently, and having my waders, boots, net, and chest pack all in the Gear Roll makes it so simple to ensure I have all my valuable gear indoors.

The Gear Roll doesn’t take up too much space, either, easily sliding the backseat of a pickup truck.

I’ll have a full review of the Gear Roll later, but for now – I’m very impressed with this piece of kit.