New Climate Change PSA

Conservation Hawks has released a new public service announcement on climate change, urging anglers to get involved in the upcoming election to put climate-friendly politicians into office.

Tom Rosenbauer, Hilary Hutcheson, Craig Mathews, Kirk Deeter, and Todd Tanner appear in the video, describing the current climate crisis, and discussing a few of the initiatives that politicians could push to help conserve fisheries.

The video is titled “50 Million Anglers” and can be viewed below.

