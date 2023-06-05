How Well Does AI Know Fly Fishing?

The new trend of AI needs no introduction, and it was just a matter of time before someone tested its knowledge on fly fishing. The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine put ChatGPT to the test by asking it a wide range of fly fishing questions. Its answers were – well, I’ll let you be the judge. But it did come up with a brand-new strain of cutthroat trout – the East Siberian cutthroat.

