Tying Tuesday – Must Have Summer Flies

The folks over at Fly Fish Food lead us off on this week’s edition of Tying Tuesday, where Curtis breaks down the must-have flies for the rest of summer fishing in 2024. We’re also treated to a midge/caddis/beetle imitation, along with a great stonefly nymph.

These are the top 10 patterns Fly Fish Food reckons you need to have in your box for rest of summer 2024.



Up next is a pattern from Davie McPhail, and it’s an interesting one. This bug can imitate a midge, caddis, or a beetle. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but the fly looks surprisingly simple to tie. I might need a few of these for a local cutthroat stream.



And wrapping up this week’s Tying Tuesday is this great pattern from AvidMax – the Yellow Jacket Stone. I’m a firm believer that you can never have too many stonefly nymphs in your box, and this is a simple enough one you could add a few this afternoon!

