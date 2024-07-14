This week’s Podcast Roundup features a list of the 10 best trout rivers in America, a conversation with one of the few IFFF Master Casting Instructors in the world, and a chat with an actual fly fishing therapist. Yes, that’s a real job! You won’t want to miss out on any of these great episodes.

Untangled Podcast: 10 Best Rivers in America

In this episode of Untangled: Fly Fishing for Everyone, you’ll get a list of the top 10 best trout rivers in America (whether you agree with the list will be interesting) in addition to some discussion about dry-dropper rigs. Do you tie your droppers off the bend of the hook, or through the eye of the dry fly? And why?

Anchored with April Vokey: Dayle Mazzarella on Teaching, Fishing, and Embracing Change

April Vokey sat down with Dayle Mazarella, a teacher and coach who spends his summers fly fishing through Wyoming. The two talk about Dayle’s knowledge of different game fish, and the advice he would give to other anglers as one of the few IFFF Master Casting Instructors in the world.

Wet Fly Swing: The Fly Fishing Therapist

This episode of The Wet Fly Swing podcast is one of the most interesting I’ve ever seen. Dave Stewart say down with Melissa Ceren, who is an actual fly fishing therapist, to talk about the relationship between mental health and fly fishing. It’s an intriguing conversation that’s definitely worth listening to.