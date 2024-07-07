This week’s Podcast Roundup features a chat about fly fishing in Central park, some tips on prospecting for trout, and one angler’s journey into fly fishing. These episodes should provide plenty of great listening for the rest of the week.

As always, if you know of a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Orvis Podcast: Fly Fishing Central Park

On this recent edition of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer chats with Brandon Dale, a licensed New York State guide who specializes in chasing carp, with a fly rod, in Central Park. Yes, that Central Park, right in the middle of New York City. The tips are worth listening to, as is the conversation between these two anglers.

Troutbitten Podcast: Prospecting for Trout

Prospecting for trout is one of the best ways to cover water you haven’t fished before, especially if you’re not familiar with a certain river’s idiosyncrasies. In this episode of the Troutbitten podcast, Dom Swentosky takes that concept of prospecting and dives into it a bit further, as he often does, giving great insights along the way.

The Articulate Fly: From Gear to Fly Tying Guru

Marvin Cash sat down with Adam Hortenberry to talk about Hortenberry’s journey from an avid gear angler, to a fly fishing and tying guru. It’s an interesting conversation since Hortenberry’s transition to fly fishing was relatively recent, and it’s a story I reckon we can all connect with.