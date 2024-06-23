This week’s Podcast Roundup features a classic conversation about how trout “think,” an annual airing of grievances, and stories about chasing the world’s toughest fish.

If you have a podcast you’d like to see featured here, please let us know!

Orvis Podcast: How Trout Think

In this classic episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Dr. Russ Carpenter to talk about how trout “think.” Carpenter is a neurologist and fisheries biologist who gives some fascinating insight into how trout behave, and explaining the “why” behind their behavior.

Troutbitten: Airing of Grievances

Dom Swentosky and his crew at Troutbitten released their third annual “Airing of Grievances” podcast. They opine on the things that bother them in fly fishing, and they offer some solutions. It’s a fun, easy listen and you’ll probably find yourself thinking about how to make fly fishing better for yourself.

Ask About Fly Fishing: A Tale of Three Fish

On this episode of the Ask About Fly Fishing Podcast, Roger Maves sat down with Jim Stenson, a fly fishing author who’s traveled the world to chase the three toughest fish to catch on the fly: steelhead, permit, and Atlantic salmon.