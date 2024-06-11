RareWaters Announces Partnership With TroutRoutes

RareWaters, a web-based marketplace that allows landowners to list their properties for fly fishing, has announced a partnership with TroutRoutes. TroutRoutes is a mapping software that has every designated trout stream in the Lower 48 available for perusal, along with access points and real-time flow data.

RareWaters and TroutRoutes will partner to increase awareness of unique private access opportunities in the RareWaters network, as well as the vast public water access through TroutRoutes’ technology. Together, the companies offer a complementary and comprehensive offering for both public and private access for all anglers. Additionally, anglers who sign up for a season pass with RareWaters will automatically be given a TroutRoutes PRO subscription, and RareWaters properties will be directly integrated into the TroutRoutes user interface.

Opening more fly fishing water access remains a priority for anglers around the country. Access comes in many forms, from public lands to private lands. While TroutRoutes has primarily focused on helping anglers discover public land access for trout waters, RareWaters has helped anglers unlock water access to private lands that otherwise wouldn’t be possible. Together, both companies share a vision of increasing access for all anglers.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to work with TroutRoutes. They’re great humans who’ve done an excellent job of responsibly bringing technology to the fly fishing industry. Our shared visions of opening more water to the fly fishing community couldn’t be more aligned,“ said Brenden Stucky, Founder of RareWaters.

“RareWaters has made incredible progress unlocking access to historically private waters.” said Zachary Pope, Director of TroutRoutes. “We’re excited to help RareWaters increase awareness of these access opportunities through our map integration.”