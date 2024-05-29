Women Anglers Petition to Join Men’s Fishing Club

Fly fishing clubs are one of the only conduits to access streams in the United Kingdom, a concept that’s foreign to those of us here in America. Apparently, some clubs have strict rules on membership, including not admitting women.

That’s about to change, though, thanks to a movement led by Marina Gibson to allow women to join the Flyfishers’ Club. Founded in 1884, the club is Britain’s oldest fly fishing club, according to the Daily Mail, and counts King Charles as a member.

Gibson has written a book about fly fishing, and her petition to the Flyfishers’ Club comes after another club changed its 193-year-old policy to allow women in its ranks.

You can read more about this movement here.