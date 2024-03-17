California Proposes Delay to Water Rules

Regulators in California recently proposed a delay for new rules dictating how much water residents can use on their lawns, per The Independent. While areas of California have seen record rain and snowfall in recent years, the state has a scarcity of adequate water storage, and still faces critical water conservation issues in the areas that depend on water from the Colorado River.

According to The Independent, “Last year, California proposed new rules that would, cumulatively, reduce statewide water use by about 14%. Those rules included lowering outdoor water use standards below the current statewide average by 2035. On Tuesday, regulators proposed delaying that timeline by five years, until 2040.”

