Orvis Podcast: Disturbing News on Smith River
We recently discussed the issues facing the Smith River here at MidCurrent, with the approval of a new dam on one of its most important tributaries. Tom Rosenbauer tackles this topic as well in his latest installment of the Orvis podcast. David Brooks, of Montana Trout Unlimited, joins Tom to fill anglers in on exactly what is threatened by the development on the Smith River.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Colorado's Tarryall Creek Permanently Preserved
