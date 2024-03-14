Colorado’s Tarryall Creek Permanently Preserved

Earlier this week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced the acquisition of the 1,860-acre Collard Ranch in Park County. Contained within that ranch is five miles of Tarryall Creek, which will soon be open to the public for angling.

“Tarryall Creek is a special area to so many people in Colorado, with easy access for Park County residents and folks living on the Front Range,” said Allen Law, Western River Conservancy’s Interior West Project Manager. “We are proud to partner with CPW to forever protect this stretch of the creek, especially given its importance to a critical wildlife corridor and its iconic views of Kenosha Pass.”

Western Rivers Conservancy purchased the Collard Ranch in late 2023, then held onto it until CPW could arrange funding to buy the ranch outright and preserve it for all anglers. CPW purchased the ranch with money from their Habitat Stamps and Great Outdoors Coloardo’s Centennial Program.

“A huge thank you to WRC and GOGO for their partnership in acquiring this property and protecting this land in perpetuity,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb. “Wildlife conservation work would not be successful without cooperation between government agencies, outdoor organizations, private landowners and nonprofits. We are excited to acquire this property and look forward to getting it open for public access in the near future.”