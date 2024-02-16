Grundens Launches 2 New Waders

Grundens has their new spring line out, but of particular note to fly anglers are the two new waders the company has released. Their Boundary wader was one of my favorite new waders, so I’m intrigued by their two new releases: the Bedrock and Vector.

Both the Bedrock and Vector are built from new, non-Gore-Tex fabrics. The Bedrock retails at $349.99, and the Vector will set you back $499.99. The Vector incorporates molded knee pads (a trend in wader design lately) and a vertical chest pocket.

The Bedrock wader has a vertical chest pocket, as well, which is an interesting design choice.

You can view the rest of the new spring line here.