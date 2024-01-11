Story: Cutting Back

I have a few fly rods. And by a few, I mean almost four dozen. Part of that comes with the territory – I’ve reviewed fly rods for the better part of a decade now. But when I read Tim Schulz’s piece in Hatch Magazine, I felt more like the hoarder than the well-prepared angler.

Schulz’s story is all about cutting back on your gear, and the fine line between collecting and hoarding. It’s a thought-provoking piece which you can read here.