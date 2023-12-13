Story: Yampa Sweet Tea

In this sweeping feature for Fly Fisherman Magazine, Dennis Pastucha takes readers on a journey through the Yampa River in Colorado. The Yampa is Colorado’s last free-flowing river with a natural hydrograph, despite the dam at Stagecoach Reservoir on its headwaters. It flows, unimpeded, for 250 miles before it meets the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument.

But there’s so much more to the story of the Yampa, and Pastucha does an excellent job of guiding the reader through the region’s history and importance. You can read his story here.