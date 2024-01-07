The Tracer Streamer Concept

In a recent story over at Troutbitten, Dom Swentosky goes over his “tracer streamer” concept. It’s Dom’s process of fishing two streamers at once, which he’s honed over the years as both an angler and a guide.

I’ve known guides who swear by a two-streamer rig, and one of the best anglers I know fishes two streamers religiously during ice-off on local reservoirs. I think it’s a worthwhile tactic to learn about, and you can find all of Dom’s musings on it here.