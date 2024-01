In this episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Tim Flagler (of Tightline Productions) to talk about how fly tying has changed over the past 50 years. Tim and Tom are two of the best tiers I know, and Tim’s videos taught me more than any of the dusty fly tying books I stole from my grandpa. This podcast is a must-listen for fly tiers, and you can find it here.