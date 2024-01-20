Orvis Podcast: How to Spot Fish on Saltwater Flats

Spotting trout is an acquired skill, and one that I’m still regularly working on. I can’t imagine the difficulty of spotting fish on the flats, especially since I’ve never fished them. But if you’re interested in upping your game, or learning about flats fishing in general, then you need to listen to the latest episode of the Orvis podcast. Tom Rosenbauer interviews Jason Franklin to give you all the tips you need to spot fish on saltwater flats.

Listen to the episode here.