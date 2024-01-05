Tips for Winter Fly Fishing

Joe Cermele and Kirk Deeter teamed up to write an in-depth guide for anglers looking to catch trout on the fly this winter. While the first half of their story focuses on conventional angling techniques, there are some nuggets fly anglers can glean from it. The second half, however, is full of four tips to help you put more trout in net this winter, provided you’re willing to brave the cold temps.

You can read the story here.