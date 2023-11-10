Orvis Podcast: We’re Fixing Trout Streams Wrong

In the latest episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Chris Jordan, a scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Jordan specializes in habitat restoration, and in his view, we’re “fixing” trout streams all wrong. According to Jordan, our arrogance makes us think that we can “engineer river systems” to conform to our own expectations of them, instead of allowing them to be the wild, free-flowing entities they truly are. Jordan advocates for a broader approach that focuses on watersheds instead of individual rivers.

It’s a thought-provoking discussion, especially as we’re seeing dams come down on the Klamath River, and a renewed push for dam removal on the Snake River.

You can listen to the podcast here.