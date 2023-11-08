Update on Klamath River Dam Removal

The dam removal project on the Klamath River will become the largest dam removal project in history once it’s completed. The work underway to restore this river to its natural, free-flowing state, is proceeding at a good rate. Just last week, it was announced that the removal of Copco Dam No. 2 was completed. Per Lost Coast Outpost, this means that the Klamath is free-flowing in Ward’s Canyon for the first time in 98 years.

Per a press release from the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, “Copco No 2 is the first dam to be removed due to its small stature, location, and lack of reservoir,” noted Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation (KRRC), the entity tasked with the safe and efficient removal of the four lower Klamath hydroelectric dams. “However, while Copco No. 2 was significantly smaller than the other dams slated for removal, it still had a significant impact on the river.”

