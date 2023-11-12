Volunteer Anglers Conserving Yellowstone Cutthroat

In this story for Field & Stream+ (a paid subscription), Sage Marshall details the Yellowstone Volunteer Fly Fishing Program. This program takes volunteer anglers who spend chunks of their summer fly fishing in Yellowstone (a tough job, right?), catching fish that are tagged by researchers. Biologists and other scientists use the data to help them understand cutthroat trout behavior in Yellowstone. That information will then inform future management decisions, all in an effort to conserve Yellowstone cutthroat in one of their last wild bastions.

