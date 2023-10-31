Tying Tuesday: Armored Chironomid
This week’s edition of Tying Tuesday features the Armored Chironomid from the folks over at AvidMax. I’m a big fan of chironomid patterns because they’re so simple, and so effective. This pattern has a really unique bit on the thorax that separates it from other chironomid patterns out on the market. Give it a look, and tie some up for the last of the open water fishing before everything ices up this winter!
