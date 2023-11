I’m not the most gifted fly tier, and I’m a huge fan of simple, easy flies. That’s why I got excited to see the video I’m sharing for this week’s Tying Tuesday. It’s “The Easiest Nymph Nymph You May Tie All Year” according to Savage Flies. The fly is Dave Hughes’ Midge Nymph, and it looks like it’ll put plenty of extra trout in the net.