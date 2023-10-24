Tying Tuesday: The Zola Bug

The folks over at Fly Fish Food have another great pattern for us to tie this week – the Zola Bug! This fly is dead simple, and has a lot of the attributes that makes the perdigon such an effective fly. I’m a big fan of simple ties (why complicate something you don’t have to?) and the Zola Bug looks like one that’ll work effectively in a variety of waters.

Oh, and AJ’s daughter helped him pick out the colors for this fly, so how could you go wrong with it?