Orvis Podcast with Hal Herring
On the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Hal Herring to talk about the importance of maintaining good instream flows in rivers. Herring is a reporter on conservation issues across the American West, and has a ton of experience dealing with the complexities of ensuring that there’s enough water flowing through a river to keep the fish alive and well.
