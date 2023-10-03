Orvis Podcast with Helen Neville

In the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down to talk about trout DNA with Helen Neville. Helen is the senior scientist with Trout Unlimited, and she shares a wealth of information with listeners about current trout research trends. In particular, you’ll hear about how scientists use DNA to determine if a fish has bred with a hatchery fish, as well as how certain subspecies of trout have evolved. Neville also goes into detail on exactly how DNA is extracted from trout, which is a fascinating process.

This might seem like dull listening, but it’s not. It’s actually very timely for anglers, as we hear more and more about the impact of hatchery fish on wild populations. It’s also important for anglers to be well-versed, to a point, in the science that helps inform management decisions of the fisheries this sport depends on.

You can listen to the podcast here.