Orvis Podcast: New Nymphing Technique

Tom Rosenbauer sat down with George Daniel on the latest edition of the Orvis podcast to talk shop about a new nymphing technique. This is an entirely new nymphing technique George has been experimenting with, so anglers looking for a way to spice up their fly fishing game should give it a listen. They also discuss how criminally underrated 10-foot rods are, especially on smaller streams. While a 10-foot rod isn’t generally as accurate as a 9-footer, the extra reach of the 10-foot rod makes it an indispensable tool.

You can listen to the show here.