Tying Tuesday: The Philly Cheese Crane

This week’s Tying Tuesday features a wonderfully fun little pattern called the Philly Cheese Crane. The folks over at AvidMax on YouTube will walk you through how to tie this fly. Cranefly nymphs are, in my opinion, criminally underused. They work in a lot of water types, even ones where I haven’t seen craneflies before. These are a high-protein food source that I’ve done extremely well with both during the fall, and early spring fishing. I always have a few cranefly nymphs in my box, regardless of season, because they can really move big trout. Luckily, they’re a simple enough fly to tie, so even if you’re a beginner, this pattern isn’t outside the realm of possibility.