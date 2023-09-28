Old Town Presents Native Brookies

Old Town is a well-known name in the watercraft space. Recently, they’ve started a content series called “Old Town Presents” and it focuses on telling conservation-themed stories that revolve around water. The third episode of this series just released, and it focuses entirely on conservation efforts around the famed Eastern Brook Trout.

Brookies are native to the East Coast, but the space they occupy in their historical native range has dwindled significantly over the years. The Native Brookies episode of Old Town Presents focuses on the Moosehead Lake region of Maine. The video follows a retired game warden and fly fishing guide from Maine as they traipse through remote locales for brook trout and discuss Maine’s successful brook trout conservation efforts. You can watch the episode below.

