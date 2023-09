It’s time for Tying Tuesday once again, and this week we’ll be treated to a video from Fly Fish Food. Cheech shows us how to tie the Hen Bugger, a versatile little pattern that’s certainly timely, with fall right around the corner. I tie a variation of this fly myself and use it often for trout fishing all across the Rockies. This fly – or something similar – is a must-have in your box this time of year.