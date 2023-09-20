Costa Debuts King Tide Frames

To celebrate their 40 years in business, the folks over at Costa have released the brand-new King Tide frames. These frames are the epitome of Costa design and innovation, according to the company, and represent all that they’ve learned about building fishing sunglasses for four decades.

The King Tide frames feature removable shields on either temple, which can aid in reducing glare that creeps in on the sides of lenses. Costa also claims that the “shark-inspired” venting on either arm of the sunglasses will help them have a “zero-fog” effect, which would be particularly incredible. You’ll also get the standard Costa adjustable nose pads to ensure that you can create the perfect fit.

The King Tide comes in two version – the 6 or the 8. The 8 is a large frame, while the 6 is an extra-large frame.

You’ll have four lens options to choose from, including blue mirror, copper silver mirror, gray, green mirror, and sunrise silver mirror. All the lens options are glass, and they all come seated in a black pearl frame.

