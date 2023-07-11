Tying Tuesday: Jigged Olive Willy

Damselfly imitations are a must-have for trout anglers, but the nymphs can get especially complicated to tie. The Jigged Olive Willy is one of the simplest damselfly nymph patterns I’ve seen, and it comes with the stamp of approval from Cheech over at Fly Fish Food. The key to tying this fly effectively is using good pheasant tail rump feathers (a feather I’ve never personally used, but I think I will after watching this video).

You can take a look at the video below.

