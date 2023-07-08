3 Essential Flies for Smallmouth

Smallmouth bass have always been a fun fish for me, because they’re something so different than the trout I grew up with. They’re a fun alternative when rivers are too high to fish, or when I feel like I need to shake things up.

But for many anglers, smallmouth are an essential part of the fly fishing experience. That’s certainly true for Ted Putnam, who owns Hawk Lake Lodge in Ontario. It’s a lodge that’s internationally-renowned for its smallmouth fishing, so it’s safe to say Putnam knows a thing or two about these fish. He just put together a story for Orvis where he details three of his essential flies for smallmouth, which you can read here.