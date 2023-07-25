Tying Tuesday: Parachute Hopper

This week’s Tying Tuesday comes to us from Charlie Craven, and he’ll demonstrate how to tie a timely pattern – the Parachute Hopper. In my opinion, you’re not doing summer trout fishing right if you’re not fishing hoppers. They’re a wonderful fly since they float high, they’re easy to see, and they elicit big strikes from most fish. In fact, just a few days ago I was on a local creek here in Wyoming, fishing a pool known for its big brown trout. I had a hopper-dropper rig set up, and most of the half-dozen fish I caught ate the hopper. It’s a must-have pattern, and it’s fairly simple to tie, too.